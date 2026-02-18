Vietnamese communities abroad celebrate Lunar New Year 2026

Novice monks at Pho Phuoc pagoda in Thailand are very interested in learning about Vietnamese culture, customs, and traditional Lunar New Year practices through making banh chung and banh tet. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese communities around the world have been celebrating the Lunar New Year (Tet) with cultural events that highlight traditional customs, strengthen community bonds, and introduce Vietnamese heritage to international friends.



In Hiroshima and Okinawa of Japan, the programme “Vietnamese Tet – Homeland Spring 2026” took place on February 15, marking the 18th year such event has been organised in Hiroshima. Vietnamese associations and expatriates from several prefectures attended alongside Japanese lawmakers and local officials. Activities included ao dai performances and traditional dances from the Vietnamese side, with the Japanese side joining a kimono show, calligraphy demonstrations, and music performances.



In Bangkok, Thailand, Vietnamese students, workers, and Thai friends, and over 40 Thai novice monks gathered at Pho Phuoc Pagoda to wrap banh chung (square glutinous rice cakes) and banh tet (round glutinous rice cake), offering participants a hands-on introduction to Vietnamese Tet traditions.



Meanwhile, more than 1,000 overseas Vietnamese and local guests attended a community Tet celebration at Lurdy Ház event centre in Budapest, Hungary. The event featured musical performances, cultural programmes, and a review of community and charity activities over the past year.



In the UK, the Vietnamese Family Partnership (VFP) organised a Tet festival at Deptford Lounge in London. Quynh Dao, executive director of VFP, shared that after 22 years of persistently organising Vietnamese cultural events in the UK capital, this year the Lunar New Year will officially be welcomed by the Deputy Mayor of London as a cultural event of the city, right in its centre on the first day of the lunar calendar. The Vietnamese community is now recognised as an inseparable part of London’s cultural life.



The Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba hosted the “Homeland Spring 2026” gathering on February 14, bringing together Vietnamese families, students, and experts, along with ambassadors from ASEAN countries, to celebrate solidarity and friendship.



In Canada, the Canada Vietnam Cultural & Educational Council continued the tradition of preparing Tet meals and wrapping banh chung to help younger generations born abroad stay connected to their roots while introducing Vietnamese cuisine to Canadian friends.



At Peoples' Friendship University of Russia in Moscow, Vietnamese students organised a festive gathering that attracted many young people studying and living in Russia./.