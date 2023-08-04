Vietnamese citizens in Niger remain safe, one requests evacuation

All Vietnamese nationals in Niger are safe, and the Vietnamese Embassy is actively implementing measures to protect the citizens, according to Nguyen Viet Son, first secretary in charge of consular and citizen protection affairs at the embassy, given the tense situation in the African country following the July 26 military coup.



The diplomat said the embassy has been closely monitoring the situation and maintaining regular contact with two Vietnamese individuals and one Vietnamese-Niger family residing in Niger. No cases of Vietnamese citizens facing danger have been reported so far.



On August 2, a Vietnamese national who worked for an international organisation was stranded in Niamey, and requested assistance from the embassy. A safe evacuation from Niger will be organised for this citizen.



Son said the embassy is developing various contingency plans to ensure the protection of Vietnamese citizens in all circumstances.



The Vietnamese embassy has updated its hotline number on its website and Facebook page, allowing those in need of assistance to contact them via the hotline around the clock. Additionally, it has advised the Vietnamese community to be cautious for their safety, limit unnecessary travel, and comply with local laws. Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh has also been in touch with the Ambassador of Niger to Algeria, asking measures to ensure the safety of the expats.



If necessary, overseas Vietnamese can contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria through the hotline +213558305909 and the embassy's Facebook page.



Due to the prolonged security challenges in Niger, there are relatively few Vietnamese citizens residing and doing business there, estimated at around 30./.