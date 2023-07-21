Vietnamese citizens enjoy visa-free entry to 55 destinations: Spokeswoman

Vietnamese citizens can enter 55 countries and territories worldwide without applying for a visa, or with simplified visa procedures like e-visas or visas on arrival, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on July 20.



Hang made the affirmation at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi, responding to a reporter's query on the Henley Passport Index released by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners on July 19.



According to the firm, the Vietnamese passport has moved up 10 places as compared with 2022 and six places from the first quarter of this year to rank 82nd on the list of the world’s most powerful passports.



However, the number of visa-exempt or visa-on-arrival destinations for Vietnamese passport holders remains unchanged from the beginning of the year, the spokeswoman noted.



At meetings with partners, Vietnam has proposed considering the simplification of visa procedures or visa exemptions for Vietnamese citizens and citizens of these partner countries, Hang said.



This move aims to facilitate trading and exchanges between citizens from Vietnam and foreign countries, thus contributing to promoting friendship, she added./.