Vietnamese circus wins two international awards

Vietnam’s Lotus Swing performance is awarded the Special Prize at the IDOL 2025 World Circus Arts Festival in Moscow. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese circus artists have earned two major awards at international festivals in Russia, showcasing the nation’s growing stature on the global stage.

At the IDOL 2025 World Circus Arts Festival in Moscow from July 17 to 20, Vietnam’s Lotus Swing performance, staged by four female artists from the Vietnam Circus Federation, was awarded the Special Prize. Meritorious artists Lo Ngoc Thuy, Pham Huong, Luu Huong, and Hong Thuy captivated audiences with their refined technique performance and elegant representation of the lotus – Vietnam’s national flower – through a blend of traditional music and costume.

The performance also earned an invitation to tour at the Circus on Lenin Hills, considered the cradle of modern circus arts in Russia.

Later, from July 23 to 26, Vietnam participated in the 3rd International Circus Festival in Almaty, Kazakhstan, celebrating the 55th anniversary of the Kazakhstan National Circus.

The festival gathered nearly 160 artists from 15 countries, including Russia, China, France, Argentina, and Germany. Vietnam’s Director of the Circus Federation, People’s Artist Tong Toan Thang, served on the judging panel.

Vietnam’s entry, the aerial act "Duo Love", performed by Meritorious Artists Thanh Tuan and Thu Huong, captivated both the audience and jury. The highlight featured Huong suspending herself by one leg while spinning Tuan in mid-air using only her hair – a rare and highly challenging feat.

The performance won one of the three Gold Prizes, alongside entries from Russia and Ukraine. Kazakhstan’s act claimed the festival’s top Grand Prix.

In September, Vietnam will bring "Duo Love" back to at the 4th No Borders International Circus Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia./.