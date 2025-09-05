Vietnamese cinema featured at ASEAN+3 Film Festival in Prague

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam poses for a commemorative photo with embassy staff at the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The ASEAN+3 Film Festival opened in Prague on September 3 (local time), bringing together the film industries of ASEAN member states (Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand), alongside China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

This year’s edition takes audiences on a journey through diverse narratives and striking visuals, highlighting the cultural richness, traditions, and people of Asia. Each film offers a unique perspective where emotions, history, and art converge to tell stories that are both relatable and distinctive.

The festival commenced with the animated short Love, Dad (2021) by Diana Cam Van Nguyen, a Czech director of Vietnamese origin. The film delves into the complex bond between a father and daughter, rekindled through old letters he once wrote to her, blending live-action with delicate animation to create a poignant and intimate cinematic language.

As part of the festival, Vietnam Film Week will open on September 6, serving as a key event in celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Czech Republic./.