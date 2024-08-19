Vietnamese, Chinese top leaders witness signing of 14 cooperation documents

Party General Secretary and President To Lam and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping witnessed the signing of 14 cooperation documents between ministries, agencies and localities of the two countries on August 19 as part of the Vietnamese top leader’s state visit to China.

The documents include a memorandum of cooperation (MoU) between the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance); an MoU on industrial cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) of Vietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China; an MoU on healthcare cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Health (MoH) and the National Health Commission of China; an MoU between the State Bank of Vietnam and the People's Bank of China on enhancing cooperation and information exchange in banking operations; an MoU between the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Vietnam and the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) on promoting development cooperation projects in the social and livelihood fields; and a certificate of the handover of the results of the aid project for Vietnam in the Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong standard gauge railway planning between the two governments.



There are also three protocols on plant quarantine and food safety for frozen durian, plant quarantine requirements for fresh coconuts, and quarantine and health requirements for farmed crocodiles exported from Vietnam to China between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) of Vietnam and the General Administration of Customs China (GACC); an official letter between the Ministry of Transport of Vietnam and the CIDCA on the feasibility study of the technical aid project for planning two standard gauge railway routes of Lang Son - Hanoi and Mong Cai - Ha Long – Hanoi; an agreement on professional cooperation between the Vietnam News Agency and China's Xinhua News Agency; an MoU on strengthening cooperation between the Vietnam Television and the China Central Radio and Television; an MoU between the MoH and the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine on cooperation in traditional medicine; and an MoU on press and media exchange programme for 2024-2029 between the Vietnam Journalists' Association and the All-China Journalists Association (ACJA).

The MoUs on enhancing economic and trade cooperation between the MoIT and the authorities of Hainan and Shandong provinces of China were also announced at the signing ceremony.

The relationship between Vietnam and China has recorded rapid, intensive and comprehensive progress across fields after more than 30 years of normalisation, especially after over 15 years since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in 2008.



Since the beginning of 2024, the bilateral relations have maintained a positive development momentum, with a strong cooperation atmosphere spreading among various sectors, agencies and people of the two countries. The two sides have shared the view that the bilateral relationship is at the deepest, most comprehensive and substantive level ever./.



