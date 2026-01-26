Vietnamese, Chinese Party leaders hold phone talks

General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee To Lam at the phone talks with General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping on January 26. Photo: VNA

General Secretary Lam expressed appreciation to the CPC Central Committee for its early congratulations on the success of Vietnam’s 14th National Party Congress, and thanked the Chinese leader’s congratulatory letter following his re-election as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee.

On behalf of the Chinese Party, State and people, General Secretary and President Xi congratulated the CPV on the success of its 14th National Congress and To Lam on his re-election. He expressed confidence that under the CPV’s unyielding leadership, led by General Secretary Lam, Vietnam will successfully realise the resolution adopted by the 14th Congress and achieve its two centennial goals on the occasion of the Party and the nation’s founding anniversaries.

Sharing the Congress’s particularly important outcomes, General Secretary Lam said it had completed a major historic mission by reviewing 40 years of Vietnam’s Doi moi (renewal), charting major goals and directions for the next five years, and identifying the country’s long-term strategic orientations in a new era of development.

He reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to building a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy nation firmly advancing on the path towards socialism; maintaining the goal of national independence and socialism; viewing people as the centre, primary stakeholder, goal and driving force of development; pursuing a new growth model; and continuing the consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and multilateralisation and diversification of external ties.

Congratulating China on its development gains under the CPC Central Committee’s leadership with General Secretary and President Xi at its core, the CPV leader affirmed Vietnam’s firm adherence to the “One China” policy and praised China’s role as a responsible major power contributing to global and regional peace and development. He expressed Vietnam’s support for China’s initiatives on global development, security, civilisation and global governance.

Vietnam always attaches importance to developing its relations with China as a top priority, he said, adding that the bilateral relationship should remain a long-term and stable pillar with strategic cohesion.

The Vietnamese Party and State are always ready to work closely with the Chinese counterparts to further reinforce ties between the two socialist neighbours under Party leadership and support each other in pursuing their respective development aspirations and visions, he went on.

The CPV chief proposed joint efforts to elevate political trust to a new height to comprehensively guide cooperation areas; sustain regular high-level exchanges in flexible formats; uphold the critical role of diplomacy, national defence, and public security; and make breakthroughs and observable improvements in areas of substantive cooperation.

He also suggested the Chinese leader direct more imports of Vietnamese goods, especially agricultural and fishery products; give the top priority to railway cooperation, boost quality investment linked to technology transfer and workforce training, and make sci-tech cooperation a new highlight. He also wished for continued efforts to foster friendship, mutual understanding, and trust between their peoples, and to boost tourism collaboration.

General Secretary and President Xi, for his part, said China is willing to join the Vietnamese Party and State in further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and build a China – Vietnam Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance in line with the six major orientations.

Agreeing with the CPV leader’s views on the international and regional landscapes and steps to enhance relations between the two Parties and the two countries, he voiced China’s readiness to increase high-level exchanges, share experience in Party building and national governance, make full use of the Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation mechanism and coordination in diplomacy, national defence, and public security.

China is ready to import quality farm produce of Vietnam and continue encouraging Chinese enterprises to do business in the Southeast Asian country, he said.

Citing the positive progress in bilateral railway cooperation, he said China is willing to intensify discussions through the China – Vietnam Joint Committee on Railway Cooperation to deliver practical outcomes.

To bolster the social foundation of bilateral friendship, General Secretary and President Xi called for enhanced youth exchanges, local-level cooperation, and media engagement, affirming that China stands ready to assist Vietnam in building a museum dedicated to the CPV.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination at multilateral forums and better manage and control differences.

With the Lunar New Year approaching, the two leaders exchanged festive greetings, wishing greater achievements in socialism building in both countries, prosperity and well-being for their peoples, and the continued stable and healthy development of ties between the two Parties and nations./.