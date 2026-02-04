Vietnamese, Chinese foreign ministers hold talks in Beijing

Le Hoai Trung (left), Politburo member, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, and Wang Yi, Politburo member, Director of the Office of the Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, at the meeting in Beijing on February 3, 2026. Photo: VNA

Le Hoai Trung, Politburo member, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam, held talks with Wang Yi, Politburo member, Director of the Office of the Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, in Beijing on February 3.

Trung briefed Wang on the key outcomes and success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV, highlighting its new theoretical and practical insights. He reaffirmed the CPV’s resolve to follow the Congress’s guidelines, overarching goals, key tasks, and strategic breakthroughs, with the aim of achieving fast and sustainable development and building Vietnam into a developed country with a socialist orientation.

He shared new viewpoints and mindset in the 14th Party Congress’s foreign policy, notably the addition of "self-strengthening" to the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and multilateralisation and diversification of external ties. For the first time, diplomacy and international integration have been identified as a “key and regular” task on par with national defence and security safeguarding.

The Vietnamese minister proposed that both sides coordinate to successfully organise forthcoming high-level visits; boost substantive cooperation in such new focal areas as science – technology, innovation, and quality workforce training; accelerate strategic transport connectivity, particularly railway links; increase quality investment flows, propel balanced and sustainable economic and trade ties, including the import of goods, especially Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products; and strengthen cooperation in culture, health care, and people-to-people exchanges to further consolidate the sound social foundation of bilateral ties.

Wang, for his part, congratulated the CPV on the success of its 14th National Congress. He affirmed that the CPC Central Committee, with Xi Jinping at its core, consistently supports the CPV, led by General Secretary Lam, in guiding the Vietnamese people to the fulfillment of the 14th Congress’s Resolution and the successful building of socialism suited to Vietnam’s conditions in the new era of development.

The Chinese Party and State attach great importance to consolidating and developing ties with Vietnam and to advancing the building of the China – Vietnam Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, he remarked.

He also congratulated Trung on his election to the new Politburo and agreed with the cooperation proposals put forward by the Vietnamese official.

Wang affirmed China’s readiness to facilitate high-level and all-level exchanges, and improve the effectiveness of Party-to-Party cooperation to reinforce political trust.

He proposed more effective cooperation in areas of mutual need and strength, with a focus on standard-gauge railway lines connecting the two countries, cross-border economic cooperation, breakthroughs in sci-tech collaboration, and new quality productive forces. He further stressed the importance of sustaining people-to-people ties, especially among younger generations, to bolster public support for bilateral relations.

At the event, both officials praised the strides in relations between the two Parties and countries in recent years, especially the successful phone talks between the two General Secretaries shortly after the 14th Congress of the CPV, which opened up a new chapter for the comprehensive and substantive development of Vietnam – China relations.

The two sides agreed to push bilateral ties toward greater substance and held in-depth discussions on measures for effectively implementing the high-level agreements and common perceptions in line with the six major orientations.

On global and regional issues of mutual concern, both host and guest pledged to foster multilateral coordination and make responsible contributions to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

On the same day, Trung offered incense at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh at the Vietnamese Embassy in Beijing on the occasion of the CPV’s 96th anniversary./.