Vietnamese, Chinese FMs agree to make new breakthroughs in substantive cooperation

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Photo: VNA

The event took place on the occasion of the 17th meeting of the Vietnam – China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation and the first ministerial-level strategic dialogue on foreign affairs, national defence and public security between the two countries.Welcoming Wang's return visit to Vietnam, Trung highly valued the significance of the strategic exchange between the two foreign ministers on this occasion, which demonstrates a high level of political trust, strategic cohesion, and comprehensive and substantive cooperation between their countries.Congratulating China on the success of the recent fourth sessions of the 14th National People's Congress and the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, as well as on its recent socio-economic achievements, Trung underlined Vietnam's confidence in and support for China's stronger development and increasingly important contributions to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.He affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always consider the consolidation and development of relations with China as a strategic choice and a top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations.For his part, Wang expressed his pleasure at visiting Vietnam again and congratulated the country on the successful organisation of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.China always supports the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, headed by General Secretary To Lam, in leading Vietnam to continue obtaining new and even greater achievements, he stated.The visiting official added that China is ready to work with Vietnam to strengthen strategic trust and develop together, bringing tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries.At the meeting, both host and guest acknowledged the highly positive and comprehensive strides in Vietnam – China relations over the recent past.They agreed that the two countries’ diplomatic agencies need to strictly adhere to the high-level common perceptions, continue close coordination, and effectively implement measures to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and promote the building of a Vietnam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, guided by the “six major orientations”.The two sides should meticulously prepare for coming visits and meetings at all levels while working with ministries, sectors, and localities to make new breakthroughs in substantive cooperation, thereby bringing the relationship between the two Parties and the two countries to a new level, they said.Trung proposed that the two countries improve the quality and effectiveness of cooperation in various fields; promote balanced and sustainable trade; expand the import of goods, especially farm produce from Vietnam, to the maximum extent; accelerate strategic connectivity; increase high-quality investment; and promote technology transfer in industrial cooperation. They should also coordinate closely to ensure energy security, and increase scholarships for Vietnam, focusing on such fields as basic science and high technology.The Vietnamese minister also suggested both sides further encourage result-oriented cooperation between localities, strengthen tourism links, strive to increase the numbers of tourists visiting each other, and foster cultural ties.Appreciating his host’s cooperation proposals, Wang emphasised China's willingness to closely coordinate with Vietnam to fruitfully implement the high-level common perceptions. He suggested that both sides promote economic, trade, and investment partnerships more strongly.China is ready to encourage its large and capable enterprises to expand investment in Vietnam, he noted, adding it will provide more bilateral and multilateral scholarships for Vietnamese students and further step up cultural, educational, and tourism exchanges.During the event, the two officials also sincerely and straightforwardly discussed sea-related issues and other international and regional matters of mutual concern./.