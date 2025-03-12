Vietnamese, Chinese cities to build smart border gate pair

Chairman of the Mong Cai City People's Committee Ho Quang Huy, and Mayor of the Dongxing City People's Government Li Jian exchange cooperation agreement. (Photo: VNA)

The Mong Cai (Vietnam) - Dongxing (China) international border gate pair will be developed into a smart border gate pair.

Leaders of the two cities reached consensus on the issue at their talks held in Vietnam's northern Quang Ninh province on March 11 which aimed to discuss measures to promote their cooperative and friendship relations.

They also consented to promote the development of a cross-border economic cooperation zone through sectoral cooperation at Hai Yen industrial park, Van Ninh international port in Mong Cai; a cross-border e-commerce industrial park; and transport connectivity projects between the two cities including the international railway line from Mong Cai to Dongxing, Bac Luan III bridge, and an auxiliary rough steel bridge.

Representatives from Mong Cai and Dongxing cities make a field trip to Mong Cai city. (Photo: VNA)

The two sides also agreed on cooperation in cross-border tourism between Vietnam and China, including self-driving tours, one-day trips, new tourism products, cross-border cycling, friendship football tournaments for the first full moon festival; and activities to commemorate the 10th founding anniversary of friendship relations between Mong Cai and Dongxing (October 20, 2015 - 2025).

Chairman of the Mong Cai City People's Committee Ho Quang Huy, and Mayor of the Dongxing City People's Government Li Jian signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a cooperation mechanism for studying the construction of the smart border gate pair, laying the foundation to turn Mong Cai - Dongxing border gate pair into a smart one./.