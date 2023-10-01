Vietnamese children around the world enjoy Mid-Autumn Festival

Various activities were held for Vietnamese children around the world on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a Vietnamese traditional festival that is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, which falls on September 29 this year.



In Laos, the Nguyen Du Vietnam-Laos bilingual school held a programme on September 29 to celebrate the festival, gathering a large number of students and parents.



Along with enjoying lion dances and art performances, participants also joined many games and explored the meaning of the festival.



Also on September 29, the Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa held festive activities for Vietnamese children in the country and their local friends.



Ambassador Hoang Sy Cuong introduced the meaning of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Vietnamese culture, especially for children.



In a fancy and cozy atmosphere, participants enjoyed Vietnamese mooncakes and joined folk games of Vietnam.



In Russia, the festival was held for children of officials working in the Vietnamese Embassy and other Vietnamese representative offices in Moscow.



At the event, winners of a drawing contest for children themed "Rusia in my eyes" were honoured.



Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi extended greetings to the children. He said that the prize-winning paintings will be printed in New Year postcards of the embassy to introduce the talent of Vietnamese children to international friends.



Festive activities were also organised for about 40 Vietnamese children at the Moscow trade centre which is hosting a large number of Vietnamese traders.



Meanwhile in Cambodia, children from Vietnamese-origin families in Sihanoukville gathered at the headquarters of the Khmer-Vietnamese Association in Preah Sihanouk province to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. The event was jointly organised by the association and the Vietnamese Consul General in Preah Sihanouk, with the sponsorship of many donors.



The organising board presented 50 gift packages to the children at the event.



Similar activities were also held in seven northwest provinces of Cambodia.



Earlier on September 28, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a programme to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, with many festive festivals and folk games./.