Vietnamese chess, swimming teams make miracles at ASEAN Para Games
Vietnamese swimmers continued to show their excellent performance, earning four more gold medals and broke two more records.
Nguyen Manh Phu finished first in the final of the men's 100m freestyle -S4 with a time of 1:49:22. Trinh Thi Bich Nhu broke a record at the Games to win gold in the women’s 100m freestyle- S6 with a time of 1:25:11. Meanwhile, Le Thi Dung pocketed a gold medal in the women’s 50m freestyle - S8 with a time of 36:71 seconds.
In the relay event, Vo Thanh Trung, Do Thanh Hai, Danh Hoa and Le Tien Dat also broke a record with 20 points, securing one gold medal.
The swimming squad broke 12 records at the Games, bringing home a total of 27 gold, 19 silver, and eight bronze medals, ranking second in the sports after host Indonesia.
The same day, Vietnam’s chess players had impressive performance, wining three more gold, one silver and five bronze medals in the rapid chess category at the Games.
Totally, the team claimed 13 golds, 6 silvers and 11 bronzes, also ranking second after Indonesia in the sport.
Meanwhile, the Vietnamese athletics team pocketed one more bronze medal in the 4x100 relay I-T42-T47 on the same day, lifting the total medals they earned in this sports to 15 golds, 22 silvers, and 14 bronzes, ranking third in the medal tally after the host.
As of 6:pm on May 5, Vietnam athletes had broken 14 records, carrying off 60 gold, 54 silver and 44 bronze medals at the 11st ASEAN Para Games. With this result, Vietnam will definitely take the 3rd place in the medal tally, after host Indonesia and Thailand.
Taking place from July 30 to August 6, the tournament features 14 sports with 907 competition events, and 1,286 athletes.
The Vietnamese delegation comprises 153 members, including 120 athletes, competing in eight sports, namely athletics, swimming, powerlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, and archery. Vietnam set to be in the leading group of the Games, eyeing 35-40 gold medals./.