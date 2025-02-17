Vietnamese chess players to compete in FIDE World Cup 2025 in India

International Master Pham Le Thao Nguyen (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Chess Federation has announced that International Master Pham Le Thao Nguyen has secured a spot in the FIDE World Cup 2025, scheduled for November in India.

Nguyen's qualification stems from her performance at the 2024 Chess Olympiad, where the Vietnamese women’s team ranked 23rd, while the men’s team placed 25th. Overall, Vietnam’s combined team stood at 23rd, earning the country two slots for the FIDE World Cup 2025.

Nguyen, currently ranking 65th in the world among female players, has represented Vietnam seven times at the Chess Olympiad. At the 2024 event, she achieved a performance rating of 2,442, winning three matches, drawing one, and losing one.

In another category, she played seven matches with a performance rating of 2,527, finishing fourth among top-board players.

Meanwhile, Grandmaster Le Quang Liem has also secured his place in the 2025 World Cup, thanks to his world ranking. As the 16th-ranked player globally, Liem received a direct invitation from the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

With these achievements, Vietnam now holds three confirmed spots for the 2025 World Cup, including Nguyen, Liem, and one male player to be selected by the national coaching staff.

The team is also preparing for the upcoming regional tournament in Mongolia this April, where a strong performance can potentially secure a fourth spot for Vietnam in the FIDE World Cup 2025./.