Vietnamese chess player to compete at Prague International Chess Festival 2025

Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Quang Liem is set to compete in the prestigious Prague International Chess Festival 2025, which will take place from February 25 to March 7 in the Czech Republic.

With an Elo rating of 2739, Liem enters the tournament as the third seed, behind Wei Yi of China and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa of India.

The tournament will also feature top international players, including Keymer Vincent (Germany), Aravindh Chithambaram VR (India), Anish Giri (Netherlands), Navara David (Czech Republic), Sam Shankland (US), Nguyen Thai Dai Van (Czech Republic), and Gurel Ediz (Türkiye). Participants at the tournament will play in a round-robin format to determine the winner.

Liem is currently placed 16th in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) rankings. He previously competed in the 2022 edition of the Prague International Chess Festival, where he delivered an impressive performance to claim the silver medal.

The annual tournament, first held in 2019, has grown into a major event on the international chess calendar, attracting elite players from around the world./.