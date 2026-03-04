Vietnamese carriers told to avoid flying over high-risk areas in Middle East

Illustrative image. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese airlines have been instructed not to operate flights through areas and airspace deemed to pose potential safety risks in the Middle East, amid ongoing military tensions in the region.



The directive was issued by the Ministry of Construction, which oversees the transport sector, as part of efforts to ensure the safety of civil aviation operations in light of the evolving security situation.



According to the ministry’s assessment, hostilities in parts of the Middle East continue to develop in a complex manner, seriously affecting international air transport activities, particularly routes to, from and over conflict-affected zones or restricted airspace.



Airlines are required to review their operational plans and conduct comprehensive safety risk assessments for international routes that may be impacted, and regularly update information from competent state management agencies, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and relevant foreign aviation authorities in order to make informed operational decisions.



In addition, they are urged to strengthen safety management measures, proactively adjust flight schedules and select alternative routes to ensure absolute safety for aircraft, crews and passengers. They are also required to fully discharge their obligation to inform passengers in cases where schedule changes arise due to security or safety considerations.



For its part, the CAAV is tasked with closely monitoring and assessing aviation security and safety developments regionally and globally, particularly in the Middle East, and issuing timely recommendations and operational guidance in line with actual conditions.



The authority is also directed to enhance oversight of flight safety and civil aviation operations in circumstances involving risks stemming from armed conflicts, while proactively coordinating with domestic agencies and foreign aviation authorities to update information and respond promptly to emerging situations.



Meanwhile, the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) will closely monitor regional flight activities and develop appropriate air traffic management plans. It is expected to ensure the provision of adequate flight operation information and timely support for airlines during their operations, while maintaining close coordination with the CAAV and relevant agencies to ensure safe and uninterrupted air navigation services.



The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and airport operators nationwide are instructed to proactively allocate operational resources in cases of flight schedule changes, cancellations or route adjustments; work closely with airlines in serving passengers affected by such changes; and ensure absolute security and safety at airports./.