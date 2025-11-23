Vietnamese, Canadian, EC leaders discuss enhancement of CPTPP - EU connectivity

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) meets with Canadian PM Mark Carney (C) and President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Canadian PM Mark Carney and President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 22 afternoon (local time) to discuss directions for strengthening connectivity and promoting trade and investment cooperation between member countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the European Union (EU).



The three leaders welcomed the establishment of the CPTPP - EU Trade and Investment Dialogue in the context of profound changes in the world economy and many challenges, emphasising that this was an important step to strengthen the connection between the two most dynamic economic regions in the world and to consolidate the open, fair and rules-based global trade order. They assessed that the CPTPP - EU cooperation has great potential, not only promoting trade and investment between the two sides but also contributing to creating more momentum for the world’s economic growth.



Canadian PM Carney affirmed that he will prioritise investing resources to promote cooperation between the CPTPP and the EU, and proposed assigning ministries and sectors of the countries to discuss and specify the content of cooperation.



Meanwhile, EC President von der Leyen expressed her desire to promote digital trade cooperation, moving towards signing an agreement between the two sides on this issue.

Speaking at the meeting, PM Chinh emphasised the enhancement of CPTPP - EU cooperation and expressed his delight that the first CPTPP - EU Trade and Investment Dialogue took place successfully last week and the two sides agreed to adopt a joint statement. He said that cooperation between CPTPP and the EU is important, and it is necessary to accelerate the process of building a cooperation framework.



Sharing about the plan to assume the rotating chairmanship of CPTPP in 2026, PM Chinh said that Vietnam is preparing carefully and hopes to receive active support and assistance from CPTPP members. Vietnam will inherit and promote the achievements of CPTPP, while working with partners to develop CPTPP more dynamically, substantially and effectively, promoting trade between members, he said.



The PM also said that in 2026, Vietnam clearly identifies the CPTPP - EU Trade and Investment Dialogue as one of the top priorities.



The Canadian and EC leaders expressed their appreciation for PM Chinh’s sharing, welcomed Vietnam's role as CPTPP Chair in 2026, and affirmed that they will closely coordinate to help Vietnam successfully assume this important role in promoting trade and investment cooperation between CPTPP members, as well as between CPTPP and its partners./.