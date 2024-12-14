Making news
Vietnamese, Cambodian localities deepen friendship
The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Dong Thap province and the Solidarity Front for the Development of the Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM) Committee of Prey Veng signed the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation for 2022 - 2025.
The meeting was co-chaired by Dinh Van Dung, President of the VFF Committee of Dong Thap, and S’bong Sarath, President of the SFDCM Committee of Prey Veng.
Chairman of the Dong Thap provincial People's Committee Pham Thien Nghia highlighted the enduring friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia, particularly the close ties between the two bordering localities.
The relationship has been built on mutual assistance during challenging times and continues to thrive under the principle of "Good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability”, he said.
It spans diverse areas such as border security, demarcation, agriculture, trade, tourism, education, health care, and cultural exchange. All-level Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees in Dong Thap have actively collaborated with their Prey Veng counterparts in practical activities.
A highlight was the signing of the 2022–2025 MoU in Cao Lanh city, which has contributed to peace, friendship, solidarity, and development in border areas, and strengthening mutual understanding among officials and citizens, and particularly the youth.
S’bong Sarath noted that the two provinces have supported each other in various areas and joined hands in maintaining border security, enabling cross-border visits, providing health care, and facilitating the trading of goods like rice, fertilizers, and animal feed.
The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their partnership by respecting each nation’s laws and leveraging their respective strengths./.