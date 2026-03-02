Vietnamese businesses in Laos promote social welfare initiatives

Pham Thi Minh Huong (second, left), Chairwoman and General Director of Gold Phuc Company, presents gifts to students at the school for the visually impaired under Thongpong Eye Hospital in Sikhottabong district, Vientiane capital, on February 28. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese enterprises operating in Laos are placing strong emphasis on social welfare activities, contributing to local community development while strengthening the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos.



The Gold Phuc Company – a Vietnamese-invested business in Laos – organised a visit and presented gifts to students at the school for the visually impaired under Thongpong Eye Hospital in Sikhottabong district, Vientiane capital on February 28. The programme forms part of the company’s annual social welfare activities, reflecting its commitment to supporting the host community.



Attending the event were Pham Thi Minh Huong, a member of the Standing Committee of the General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos and Vice President of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese, and Chairwoman and General Director of Gold Phuc Company, along with representatives of the school’s management board, teachers and students.



The delegation presented essential supplies, food and financial assistance aimed at improving students’ living and learning conditions. Established in 1995, the Thongpong school provides free education and vocational training for more than 30 visually impaired students, equipping them with life skills to integrate into society.



Huong said that alongside business operations and fulfilling tax obligations to contribute to Laos’ socio-economic development, the Gold Phuc Company consistently prioritises social welfare and community responsibility, particularly support for disadvantaged groups and persons with disabilities. Guided by the spirit of solidarity and mutual support, the company has maintained these annual activities to demonstrate corporate responsibility while helping strengthen the enduring friendship between the peoples of Vietnam and Laos.



Expressing gratitude for the company’s support, Kheua Inthivong, a teacher and caregiver at the school, said the regular assistance provided by the Gold Phuc Company serves as a major source of encouragement for visually impaired students, helping them feel included and experience the close bonds between the Lao and Vietnamese peoples.



Huong and the Gold Phuc Company are among Vietnamese entrepreneurs and businesses in Laos committed to a business model combining economic development with social responsibility, green growth and sustainability. Their activities not only contribute to the host country’s socio-economic progress and job creation but also help serve as bridges fostering closer Vietnam–Laos ties and advancing the “strategic cohesion” agreed upon by the two countries’ leaders./.