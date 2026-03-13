Vietnamese businesses in Laos express confidence in national political system ahead of general elections

Pham Thi Minh Huong, Standing Committee member of the General Association of Vietnamese in Laos, Vice President of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese (BAOOV), and Chairwoman and CEO of the Gold Phuc Company. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese enterprises operating in Laos have voiced strong confidence in the proactive role of Vietnam’s political system ahead of the elections for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.



Pham Thi Minh Huong, Standing Committee member of the General Association of Vietnamese in Laos, Vice President of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese (BAOOV), and Chairwoman and CEO of the Gold Phuc Company, said the Vietnamese business community in Laos closely follows major political developments at home while contributing to socio-economic development and social welfare activities in Laos, particularly support for disadvantaged and disabled groups.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Laos, Huong described the upcoming elections as a significant political event shaping Vietnam’s development in the coming years. She noted that the 15th National Assembly operated under exceptionally complex global and regional conditions, including increasing strategic competition among major powers, slower global economic growth, conflicts, natural disasters, climate change and the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside rapid technological advances and global supply chain shifts, which deeply affected the country’s socio-economic situation.



Despite these challenges, the legislature demonstrated its role as the highest representative body through timely policies supporting socio-economic recovery, institutional reform and resource mobilisation, while ensuring national defence and security. The term also saw administrative streamlining, nationwide implementation of a two-tier local government model, and stronger digital transformation in state governance and public services, helping strengthen public trust.



Huong said overseas Vietnamese in Laos highly appreciate these achievements and take pride in Vietnam’s continued stability and rising international standing. In the context of new development goals set by the 14th National Party Congress, she stressed that deputies of the next National Assembly and People’s Councils must possess firm political resolve, innovative thinking, long-term vision and the ability to grasp emerging trends in economics, science, technology and international integration.



She emphasised that elected representatives should remain close to voters, accurately reflect public aspirations and enhance the effectiveness of legislative and supervisory activities so that policies are grounded in reality and capable of unlocking development resources.



According to Huong, the early organisation of the elections demonstrates the political system’s proactive approach in consolidating leadership structures, ensuring continuity and stability in national governance. Early personnel consolidation will help accelerate the implementation of strategic orientations and development goals, supporting Vietnam’s path toward rapid and sustainable growth.



Amid rapidly evolving global political and economic dynamics, she also highlighted the growing importance of parliamentary diplomacy in fostering dialogue, building trust and promoting international cooperation. Vietnam’s National Assembly, she said, should continue playing an active role in regional and global parliamentary forums to enhance the country’s voice in global issues while promoting legal cooperation and institutional experience sharing.



With an increasingly proactive approach to international integration, Huong and the Vietnamese community in Laos expressed confidence that Vietnam’s parliamentary diplomacy will continue contributing to peace, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world./.