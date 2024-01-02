Making news
Vietnamese businesses in Berlin get together on New Year day
Duc said he believes that the Vietnamese people in Germany will continue to reap further achievements and serve as a bridge for the Vietnam – Germany relations, elaborating the strategic partnership between the two countries is not only consolidated by the two governments but also nurtured by the peoples, businesses, and localities of the two countries.
Meanwhile, Mayor of Licktenberge Martin Schaefer committed to supporting the Vietnamese businesses for sustainable development and better integration./.