Vietnamese, British agencies coordinate in identifying fire victims

The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK will continue to actively coordinate with Vietnamese and British competent agencies in the identification of victims in a blaze in Greater Manchester on May 7.



Necessary measures will be taken to organise funerals for the victims after they are verified, the ministry said, noting that Vietnam has asked the British side to investigate the cause of the incident, ensuring legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens.



Over the past days, the department has coordinated with domestic agencies and localities to identify families of the four Vietnamese workers who were reported missing in the fire.



The embassy has also maintained contact and provided British police with necessary information to accelerate the identification.



British police on August 4 asked Vietnam to support and coordinate in the verification of victims with specialised techniques.



The same day, Greater Manchester Police officially announced the identity of the four Vietnamese citizens, comprising Chu Van Cuong (39), Nguyen Van Uoc (31), Nguyen Van Duong (29) and Le Thanh Nam (21). Their families had lost contact since May 7.



According to a statement from the local police, investigation teams have been searching around Bismark House Mill since workers found bodies on July 23.



The remains of a third victim have been recovered, but they have yet to be officially identified.



Lewis Hughes, senior investigator and head of GMP's identification team, said that police have contacted relatives of the four, and will make every effort to ensure that they are updated with information and fully supported./.