Making news
Vietnamese boxers win Asian championship silvers
With nine athletes, the Vietnamese boxers secured fights in three final matches.
Ngo Ngoc Linh Chi lost 4-1 to Fozillova Farzona of Uzbekistan in the women's 48kg categories.
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tran could not beat Chuthamat Raksat of the hosts in the women's 50kg, losing 0-5.
In spite of her strong efforts, Olympic participant Ha Thi Linh, failed to land a surprise against opponent Aida Abikeyeva of Kazakhstan in the women's 63kg, losing 0-5.
“We especially appreciate Chi's achievement, as she is just 19. We will build a suitable plan to improve her ability for the next tournaments," said head of the Vietnamese delegation Dam Cong Dien.
"Tran is also a good athlete. Her category is a difficult one with many strong boxers, but she could make the final. We will need more intensive support for our athletes to lift them up."
The Asian championships were held from November 28 to December 11, featuring 210 boxers from 21 countries and regions./.