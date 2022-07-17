Making news
Vietnamese beauty becomes runner-up at Miss Supranational
She is now the Vietnamese participant with the greatest achievement in Miss Supranational history.
Lalela Mswane of South Africa is this year's Miss Supranational.
Duyen and 69 other beauty queens from different parts of the world participated in the final night of Miss Supranational 2022. The girls took part in an evening gown and swimwear performance, as well as an interview to determine the best contestants.
Duyen was the first competitor to be named among the top five finalists, alongside Thai, South African, Indonesian, and Venezuelan beauties.
In the question-and-answer segment, she was asked, "Do you think it is a positive or negative thing to seek and strive for excellence?"
She responded: "In my opinion, everything has two sides. I believe that striving for excellence is a positive thing if we think it's positive. Like me, I always believe in myself and try my best every day to become a better version of myself."
Duyen also gained the upper hand in the 20-second self-expression competition. When asked, "Why should you be the next Miss Supranational?" she said, "If I become a winner tonight, I will not only have influence in my country but also around the world. Being a winner will allow me to support Vietnamese and global children, and help them follow their dreams."
The Vietnamese beauty amazed the audience at the national costume competition with a 30kg outfit designed by Vietnamese designers Le Long Dung and Than Nguyen An Kha.
Duyen, 27, is from the city of Can Tho. She was the first runner-up at Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, and competed in Miss Universe 2021, reaching the top 16.
Miss Supranational is a beauty pageant with a history of more than 10 years held annually by the World Beauty Association./.