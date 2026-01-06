Vietnamese baguettes become part of culture: ABC News

The article published on the ABC News website highlights Australians’ love for Vietnam’s iconic banh mi (Screenshot photo of the news site)

Australia’s ABC News has recently reported that a small community of banh mi enthusiasts has played an important role in reinvigorating Australians’ love for the Vietnamese baguette.

In Sydney in particular, this passion is evident in the long queues in front of banh mi shops across the city, especially in areas such as Cabramatta, Marrickville and Ryde.

Nine years ago, Rowan, from Sydney’s inner west, created a Facebook group called the “Vietnamese Banh Mi Appreciation Society”. He said he often eats banh mi and that every neighbourhood he has lived in has had a Vietnamese sandwich shop.

Today, Rowan’s Facebook group has 155,000 members who rate and recommend banh mi across Australia – from vibrant Vietnamese communities in Sydney to Darra in Queensland and Parap Market in Darwin. Members frequently comment on the crispness of the baguette, the tang of the pickled carrot, the freshness of coriander, chilli and cucumber, the richness of the pâté and the savoury depth of the chosen meats. Rowan said he is delighted to see people across Australia, even in small rural towns, enthusiastically praising Vietnamese banh mi.

A number of Vietnamese bakeries have become social-media sensations in Australia, such as Marrickville Pork Roll, established in 2008, and Top Ryde Baker’s House, which has been operating for 15 years. A recent review of the latter shop on TikTok attracted as many as 1.5 million views. Vietnamese cuisine – and banh mi in particular – is widely appreciated by Australians. Even Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has previously posted on Instagram a photo of himself enjoying a banh mi at a shop in his electorate.

Traditional cold-cut banh mi remains the favourite among Vietnamese customers, while crispy pork belly has become a popular choice for many others.

Today, Vietnamese bakeries are thriving in south-western Sydney, and Australians from all walks of life are increasingly embracing not only the culture but also the vibrant flavours and fresh ingredients that define Vietnamese cuisine. Many see banh mi as one of the great success stories of the Vietnamese community in Australia, adding distinctive flavour to the multicultural fabric of the “Land Down Under”./.