Vietnamese authorities keep close watch on developments in East Sea: Spokeswoman

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang affirmed that Vietnamese authorities are closely monitoring developments in the East Sea and taking appropriate measures in accordance with international law and Vietnamese law to protect the country’s legal and legitimate rights and interests.

Hang made the statement at the ministry's regular press conference in Hanoi on July 3 in response to a reporter's query about Vietnam’s reaction to the information that a Chinese vessel is carrying out illegal survey activities in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

All research and survey activities of foreign countries conducted in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, which have been established in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), without Vietnam’s permission, violate the nation’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction, the spokeswoman stressed./.