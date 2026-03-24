Vietnamese, Australian navies strengthen friendship, cooperation

Leaders and staff of Vietnam’s representative agencies, along with members of the Vietnamese community in Australia, visit Ship 016–Quang Trung. Photo: VNA

Ship 016–Quang Trung of Brigade 162, Naval Region 4 of the Vietnam People’s Navy stood out at HMAS Kuttabul naval base with a proudly flying red flag with a yellow star, attracting the attention of many local residents and international visitors.



After a journey of more than 11,000 nautical miles over nearly 60 days to participate in the Exercise Kakadu Fleet Review marking the 125th anniversary of the Royal Australian Navy and the Exercise Kakadu 2026, on March 23, the commanders and crew of Ship 016–Quang Trung hosted representatives of Vietnamese diplomatic missions, Australian guests, and members of the Vietnamese community living and working in Australia. Visitors came aboard for tours and exchanges in a warm, friendly, and meaningful atmosphere.



Attending the event were Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, Commander of the Royal Australian Navy; Rear Admiral Christopher Smith, Commander Australian Fleet; Colonel Alana Burkitt, Australian Defence Attaché to Vietnam; Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam; Consul General in Sydney Nguyen Thanh Tung; Rear Admiral Nguyen Dinh Hung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy; Colonel Nguyen Minh Lanh, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 4, Vietnam People’s Navy; and Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Anh Vu, Vietnamese Defence Attaché to Australia; among others.



The ceremony opened in a solemn atmosphere as the national anthems of Vietnam and Australia were played.



In his opening remarks, Rear Admiral Nguyen Dinh Hung noted that over more than half a century since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1973, Vietnam–Australia ties have been continuously strengthened and developed on the basis of political trust, mutual respect, and shared interests. The upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024 marked a significant milestone, opening up space for broader and more effective cooperation across multiple fields.



Within the overall bilateral relationship, defence cooperation, particularly naval ties, has become a key pillar, increasingly substantive and effective through delegation exchanges, dialogues, training, port visits, and mutual support at multilateral forums. These efforts have contributed to maintaining peace and stability in regional waters, he said.



Hung expressed confidence that through shared voyages, the two countries would continue to build trust, enhance cooperation, and together write new chapters in their bilateral friendship for the benefit of their people and for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.



In response, Rear Admiral Christopher Smith affirmed that Australia and Vietnam are important partners, especially following the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024. Alongside cooperation in peacekeeping, both countries have worked together to foster a growing relationship.



On behalf of the Royal Australian Navy, he congratulated the ship on its successful voyage to Australia and thanked the Vietnam People’s Navy for its contributions to a peaceful and stable maritime environment. He expressed hope that through continued cooperation, both navies would further contribute to ensuring maritime security and safety.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Colonel Nguyen Minh Lanh said the mission was carried out in line with the Party and State’s policies, as well as directions from the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence on international integration and defense diplomacy. This voyage is the longest round-trip journey in the history of the Vietnam People’s Navy and marks the first time a Vietnamese naval ship has participated in a fleet review alongside 29 ships from 20 countries worldwide.



“The presence of the Vietnamese navy participating in exercises with countries around the world made me feel even prouder to see the nation’s status increasingly elevated,” he said, expressing his confidence that Vietnam will continue to develop and reach new heights.



Australian guests also highly appreciated the voyage of over 11,000 nautical miles undertaken by Ship 016–Quang Trung. Commander Support Force Ben Favelle of the Royal Australian Navy hailed the trip as a historic milestone for both the Vietnamese ship and the Royal Australian Navy. He said he hopes that bilateral cooperation will continue to be strengthened and deepened.



This voyage of Ship 016–Quang Trung provides a valuable opportunity for the Vietnam People’s Navy to gain experience, while also enhancing mutual understanding, trust, and coordination between the Vietnamese and Australian navies in particular, as well as with other countries in the region and worldwide. As the longest voyage ever undertaken by a Vietnamese ship, the Vietnam People’s Navy has demonstrated its long-range capability and increasingly deep international integration./.