Vietnamese athletes with disabilities prepare for Paris 2024 Paralympics
Pham Dong Anh, in charge of sports for people with disabilities at the Department of Sports, said that the athletes have been getting additional support since the beginning of the year, from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. They have been training overseas under experts, also hired by the Department, to get ready for the Paris Paralympic qualifying tournaments, which include the World Athletics Championships in Japan, the World Weightlifting Championships, the World Aquatics Championships and badminton tournaments.
"The goal of Vietnamese athletes with disabilities is to secure approximately eight slots (both official tickets and wild cards) to participate in the Paralympics," said Anh.
As it stands Vietnam have secured one official slot in powerlifting for Le Van Cong and three slots in swimming for Le Tien Dat, Do Thanh Hai and Trinh Thi Bich Nhu.
Four more powerlifting places are being looked for at an event in Thailand by the end of May, while the team also awaits wild cards for athletics.
Tran Duc Tho, General Secretary of the Vietnam Paralympic Committee, said that Vietnam is hoping for a medal in Paris, with powerlifter Cong offering up the best chance.
At the recently concluded World Para Powerlifting Organisation's Pattaya World Cup 2024 in Thailand, on May 11, Cong, the world record holder, secured two gold medals in the men's 49kg category. His lift of 168kg earned him a first gold and his total result of 496kg from three lifts placed him on the top of the podium once again.
Cong's impressive performance is now a light ahead for Vietnamese athletes with disabilities on their journey to the Paralympics.
"If Cong wins a medal at this year's Paralympics, he will set a national record by winning three consecutive medals at the largest sporting event on the world. As for his chances of winning a medal, we highly appreciate Cong's efforts and determination," said Tho./.