Vietnamese athlete wins WBC Muay Thai International Title

Hieu defeated Pornthip Khamthongphanow of Thailand by technical knock-out to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) Muay Thai International Title in the women's minimumweight class.



Hieu, one of Vietnam’s top female athletes in Muay Thai, is the world No 5, while Khamthongphanow of Thailand is the world No 7.



The matches for the WBC Muay Thai International Title were within the framework of the largest national Muay Thai series called Muay Thai Rampage: The Rising Stars at Saigon Sport Club which concluded in Ho Chi Minh City on July 16.



"I'm very happy and excited to win my first professional belt,” Hieu said.



“Before the game, I watched many videos of my opponent. I saw that she had strong attacks, so I chose to get close and then attack,” Hieu added.



Another representative, Truong Cao Minh Phat also won the WBC Muay Thai International Title in the men's super featherweight category.



Phat, world No 15, beat Hicham Boulahri of Morocco, world No 17.



In addition to the two key fights above, the event also had fights for WBC Muay National Title. Huynh Hoang Phi won the title in the super bantamweight category after beating Ly Duoi (under 55kg). Tran Quoc Tuan crushed Vo Quang Vu in the welterweight category (71-77kg), while Dang Quynh Bich won the lightweight category (57-60kg) after defeating Nguyen Thi Lam Nhu.



WBC Muay Thai was established in 2004 under the World Boxing Council (WBC) as a non-profit organisation, with a mission to develop professional Muay Thai worldwide. It was created to facilitate and sanction professional Muay Thai competitions to develop and expand the sport worldwide.



Fighters that earn the WBC Muay Thai International belt can take part in the world title bout of their weight classes./.