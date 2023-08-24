Vietnamese athlete wins gold medal at World Para Powerlifting Championships

Le Van Cong on August 23 secured a gold medal for Vietnam in the men’s 49kg category at the ongoing World Para Powerlifting Championships in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), after defeating defending champion Omar Quaranda from Jordan.



Cong successfully raised 176kg in his third lift to win the gold, just one kg more than Quaranda.

This is the second time Cong has won the world gold medal in his career. Previously, he was crowned at the 2017 World Para Powerlifting Championships.



The athlete also won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics in the men's 49kg class. He is now the world record holder in the same category with 183.5kg.

Cong’s next goal is to win a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in France.

Taking place from August 22 to 30, the championships attract the participation of 610 powerlifters from 79 countries and territories./.