Vietnamese athlete wins bronze at 2026 Junior World Weightlifting Championships

Vietnamese weightlifter K’Duong at the 2026 Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Egypt. Photo: DEEPBLUEMEDIA/IWF

Vietnamese weightlifter K’Duong secured the country’s first medal at the 2026 Junior World Weightlifting Championships, which opened in Egypt on May 2.



Competing in the men’s 60kg category, K’Duong finished third overall to claim bronze after a consistent performance across both lifts.



The event attracted 17 athletes. In the snatch, the Vietnamese lifter recorded a best attempt of 125kg after three lifts, placing third. He maintained the same position in the clean and jerk with a best lift of 157kg.



His combined total of 282kg earned him third place on the podium.



China’s Kang Lixin won the gold medal with a total of 290kg while compatriot Kuang Chengmin took silver with 289kg. Kuang produced the best snatch of the competition at 127kg, and Kang led the clean and jerk standings with a top lift of 164kg.



Also competing on the opening day for Vietnam was Y Lien in the women’s 53kg class. She did not finish among the medal winners.



China’s Peng Tianfeng captured the women’s 53kg title with a total of 203kg. Thailand’s Natcha Kaewnoi claimed silver with 195kg, while Greece’s Maria Stratoudaki took bronze on 188kg.



The 2026 Junior World Weightlifting Championships will continue through May 8./.