Vietnamese artist named on shortlist of Artes Mundi 10
The Artes Mundi 10 (AM 10), with presenting partner Bagri Foundation, announced the shortlist of seven international contemporary visual artists and five nationwide venue partners for its tenth anniversary edition on June 9.
As an important arbiter of cultural exchange between the UK and international communities, Artes Mundi again brings together a major biennial exhibition of international contemporary art by some of the most relevant artistic voices engaging with urgent topics of our time.
The seven artists named by AM 10 are: Rushdi Anwar (Born in Kurdistan, and lives and works between Thailand and Australia); Carolina Caycedo (born in the UK to Colombian parents, lives and works in USA); Alia Farid (born in Kuwait, and lives and works between Kuwait city and Puerto Rico); Naomi Rincón Gallardo (born in the US, and lives and works in Mexico); Taloi Havani (born in Bougainville, Nakas/ Hakö tribe, lives and works in Australia); Nguyen Trinh Thi (born and continues to live and work in Vietnam) and Mounira Al Solh (born in Lebanon, lives and works in the Netherlands).
Work by each artist will feature in the biennial exhibition, the Artes Mundi 10th taking place from October 2023 to March 2024 with the winner of the prestigious 40,000 GBP Artes Mundi Prize – the UK’s largest contemporary art prize – announced during the exhibition run.
For the first time, AM 10 will be presented nationally at multiple venues across Wales. The venue partners are: MOSTYN, Llandudno; Oriel Davies Gallery, Newtown; Glynn Vivian Art Gallery, Swansea; National Museum Cardiff; and Chapter, Cardiff.
Nguyen Trinh Thi is a Hanoi-based filmmaker and artist. Traversing boundaries between film and video art, installation and performance, her practice currently explores the power of sound and listening, and the multiple relations between image, sound, and space, with ongoing interests in history, memory, representation, ecology, and the unknown. Nguyen’s works have been shown at international festivals and exhibitions including the Asia Pacific Triennale of Contemporary Art (APT9) in Brisbane; Sydney Biennale (2018); Jeu de Paume, Paris; the Lyon Biennale (2015); Fukuoka Asian Art Triennial (2014); and Singapore Biennale (2013). In 2022, her mixed-media installation, And They Die a Natural Death, is exhibited at documenta fifteen in Kassel, Germany./.