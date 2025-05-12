Vietnamese architect honoured with DIVIA 2025

Architect Tran Thi Ngu Ngon receives DIVIA 2025 award (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese architect Tran Thi Ngu Ngon, co-founder of Tropical Space, has been named the winner of the Diversity in Architecture Prize (DIVIA) 2025 for her sustainable architectural projects that use local materials such as terracotta bricks.

Her works showcase a creative fusion of tradition and modernity, reflecting deep sensitivity to Vietnam’s culture and climate. These projects have become a source of inspiration for incorporating indigenous architecture into sustainable development practices, both in Vietnam and internationally.

The DIVIA Prize aims to promote the visibility of women in architecture. Ngon received a cash prize of 10,000 EUR (11,228 USD). Her work is currently featured in a special exhibition at Palazzo Mora in Venice, which will run until November 23, 2025.

Architect Tran Thi Ngu Ngon (first, right) introduces her works at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the award ceremony held on May 10, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung congratulated and commended Ngon for her dedication and accomplishments. He also expressed his gratitude to the organisers, especially Dr. Ursula Schwitalla, founder of the DIVIA Prize, for her contributions to advancing the role of female architects in sustainable development.

In her acceptance speech, Ngon expressed deep emotion and honour at being recognised with such a prestigious award. Ngon said she was proud to bring the voice of Vietnamese architecture to the international stage and shared that the award is a great source of encouragement for both herself and the Tropical Space team. She reaffirmed her commitment to continue contributing and upholding the team’s philosophy in future projects./.