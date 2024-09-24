Vietnamese ao dai heritage club debuts in Czech Republic

Vietnamese ao dai in the heart of Prague, Czech Republic (Photo: VNA)

A Vietnamese “Ao dai” (traditional long dress) heritage club has recently made its debut in Prague, aiming to preserving and promoting the costume in the the Czech Republic.

At the event, participants were impressed by an Ao Dai show presented by club members. Notably, the dresses specially designed for the club, which is the combination between Vietnam’s flag and that of the Czech Republic, symbolise a connection with their homeland among those living in the European country. They also demonstrate a desire for closer ties between the two nations.

Pham Gia Hau, honorary president of the Vietnamese ao dai heritage club in the Czech Republic, said that the club has sewn and distributed 350 sets of ao dai to its members in just one month. It aims to complete 750 sets of ao dai, not only for its members but also for the Vietnamese community ahead of the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Czech Republic next year.

On this occasion, the club also held its first Congress for the 2024-2029 tenure and elected an executive board of 33 members, chaired by Nguyen Tuyet Hanh./.