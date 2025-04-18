Vietnamese American individuals spread Vietnamese language, images

Working in different fields, two Vietnamese Americans -Professor Kieu Linh Caroline Valverde in California and entrepreneur Katherine Lam in Oregon- share a common goal of preserving the Vietnamese language and promoting a modern image of Vietnam to international friends.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in the US, Professor Kieu Linh, founding director of the New Vietnam Studies Initiative at the University of California, said that she initially had limited Vietnamese language skills due to growing up in the US.

In 1993, when she first returned to Vietnam, she had the opportunity to learn Vietnamese further at a university.

She recalled that at that time, there were no Vietnamese language classes in the US, which is vastly different from today, where there are many centres teaching Vietnamese, supported by technology for language instruction.

According to the professor who specialises in Asian American studies, with Vietnam's rapid development and unique cultural features, more and more people, not just those of Vietnamese descent, are interested in learning Vietnamese. Particularly, the Vietnamese community living in the US over many generations often desires to learn about their roots, leading to an increasing demand for Vietnamese language education.

Kieu Linh said that she hopes that in the future, Vietnam, as well as countries with large Vietnamese populations, will invest more in Vietnamese language programmes abroad, as this is a genuine need that deserves attention.

Kieu Linh who has a Ph.D. research project on Vietnam and Asia and has taught at UC Davis for over 20 years, said that most Vietnamese language classes in the US are still organised by the community and lack systematic structure. She herself is also teaching Vietnamese to her child and has realised that the learning is not as effective as expected due to the absence of a formal educational environment with structured lessons.

Children learn Vietnamese language in a class in New York. (Photo: VNA)

Throughout her 20 years of teaching at UC Davis, she has proposed that the university add Vietnamese in the curriculum every year. Her proposal once was approved, but it had to be halted due to a lack of funding. Currently, the university said she needs to find her own funding sources if she wants to open a Vietnamese language class.

Thirty years ago, when she was still a student, Kieu Linh together with the community and friends got funding from University of California, Berkeley for a Vietnamese language class for elementary school students. Later, she founded the New Vietnam Studies Initiative, aimed at introducing a modern, dynamic, and culturally rich Vietnam.

Linh stated that after 50 years of reunification, Vietnam has undergone significant changes and rapid development. According to her, in the US and many other countries, the Vietnamese community always looks towards their homeland. Many people wish to return to Vietnam to celebrate traditional New Year (Tet), visit family, or invest in business. Many have been away from Vietnam for decades, even since childhood, but still plan to return after retiring. Many individuals of the same generation as Kieu Linh are even seriously considering returning to live in Vietnam. The professor believes that Vietnam has many attractions for foreigners and the overseas Vietnamese, whether for living, working, or long-term tourism.

Meanwhile, Katherine Lam, a Vietnamese-American entrepreneur in Oregon, noted that this state was the first in the US to implement a Vietnamese language programme in public schools, not only limited to language classes but also applied in other subjects. These are commendable results, reflecting the positive and persistent contributions of the local Vietnamese community.

According to Katherine, Oregon has five Vietnamese-American legislators participating in the state legislature. Two years ago, these legislators successfully coordinated to secure a 2.5 million USD grant for building a community center for Vietnamese people, an important milestone in the state’s history. Additionally, the Vietnamese community in Oregon has made its mark in business, education, and healthcare.

Regarding Vietnam-US relations, the entrepreneur said that since the two countries upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2023, bilateral relations have seen certain progress. Her company has also experienced new advantages and developments. She views this as a very positive sign for the Vietnamese overseas entrepreneur community, especially on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam's national reunification./.