Vietnamese ambassador urges people-centred multilateralism at UNSC debate

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), stressed the importance of putting people at the centre of multilateral cooperation, at the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s ministerial-level open debate in New York on July 16.

The event, chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov of Russia - the UNSC Chair for July, drew representatives from over 50 UN member states.

In his speech, Giang stressed that adhering to international law and the UN Charter, especially principles of respecting sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity of states; refraining from the threat or use of force; and peacefully settling disputes are crucial to maintaining the effective multilateral cooperation.

Respecting and striving to fulfill the legitimate aspirations of people for peace, prosperity and social progress is essential, Giang added. He called for substantial reforms to raise the voice and representation of developing countries in multilateral institutions that significantly impact global security and socio-economic issues.

Reaffirming Vietnam's unwavering commitment to multilateralism, he highlighted the country's active participation and promotion of initiatives within global and regional organisations, particularly ASEAN and the UN.

Vietnam has made significant contributions to fulfilling shared commitments in the areas of peace, security, sustainable development, and human rights, he said, adding that these efforts prioritise the well-being of people and aim to collectively advance toward a more peaceful, prosperous and just world.

The debate underscored a widely shared sentiment that strengthening multilateral cooperation is vital to addressing complex global challenges that no single nation can tackle alone. Participants underlined international law and the UN Charter as the bedrock to build a fairer, more democratic, and sustainable world order./.