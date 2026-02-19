Vietnamese airlines seal multi-billion-dollar deals in US to expand and modernise fleets

Party General Secretary To Lam witnesses the signing of a contract between Vietnam Airlines and Boeing. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s leading carriers, Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet, have signed a series of major agreements worth more than 14 billion USD with US partners during a visit by Party General Secretary To Lam to Washington D.C., underscoring deepening aviation and economic ties between Vietnam and the US.



Vietnam Airlines on February 18 (US time) signed an agreement to purchase 50 Boeing 737-8 single-aisle aircraft valued at up to 8.1 billion USD. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the Vietnamese leader and a high-level delegation during their working trip from February 18-20.



On the sidelines of the event, the airline also held discussions with Boeing on a potential purchase of 30 twin-aisle aircraft worth more than 12 billion USD to support its long-haul network expansion.



The 50 Boeing 737-8 aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2030 and 2032, raising the carrier’s fleet to 151 by 2030. The narrow-body jets will be deployed on domestic and regional Asian routes to meet rising travel demand.



Dang Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the airline’s Board of Directors, said the investment marks a significant step toward building a modern, fuel-efficient fleet and enhancing operational performance in line with international standards.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope said the Boeing 737-8 would complement the carrier’s 787 Dreamliner fleet and strengthen regional connectivity.



Meanwhile, Vietjet signed strategic agreements worth over 6.3 billion USD with US companies and financial institutions.



The airline inked a 5.4 billion USD deal with Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, to supply GTF engines and maintenance services for 44 Airbus A321neo and A321XLR aircraft, aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.



It also signed a financing agreement with Griffin Global Asset Management worth about 965 million USD to fund the purchase of six Boeing 737-8 aircraft.



Vietjet Managing Director Nguyen Thanh Son said the agreements reflect the airline’s commitment to expanding international partnerships, strengthening financial capacity and developing a modern, sustainable fleet./.