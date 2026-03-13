Vietnamese agricultural products boost global brand recognition

A French customer is tasting Vietnamese lychee. Photo: VNA

The growing presence of Vietnamese agricultural products in international supermarkets and retail chains is strengthening brand recognition for the country’s farm produce and marking a shift toward higher-value exports.

In recent years, more Vietnamese products have appeared on the shelves of global retailers in the US, Japan and Europe. This gradual entry into modern distribution networks has not only expanded market access but also signalled a transformation in Vietnam’s agricultural sector from exporting raw commodities to building brands and enhancing its standing on the global consumer map.

Examples range from Vietnamese rice brands in Japan to instant foods and coconut-based products sold in Western markets. Vietnamese enterprises are increasingly taking a proactive role in bringing their goods directly to international consumers through large retail systems such as Carrefour and other global supermarket chains.

At the beginning of February 2026, the Vietnamese brand VIFON officially debuted at Carrefour hypermarkets in France for the first time. Products introduced included the company’s flagship instant pho, rice vermicelli and hu tieu, all meeting strict European quality standards.

According to Vu Anh Son, Trade Counsellor at the Vietnam Trade Office in France, the achievement reflects a “three-pillar strategy” built on close cooperation among Vietnamese exporters, support from the trade office, reliable local importers and distributors such as T&T Foods and ACEM, and partnerships with leading French retailers.

Representatives of Tan Viet Group, which owns the VIFON brand, said the appearance of its products on Carrefour shelves marks a significant milestone. The company plans to expand distribution further across Europe and bring more Vietnamese food products into major retail networks across the continent.

Rice is another success story. Since 2022, A An Clean Rice produced by A An Food Joint Stock Company has become one of the first Vietnamese rice brands successfully exported to Japan, with shipments increasing steadily in subsequent years.

In 2025, the Japanese hypermarket chain Belc selected A An Clean Rice as a supplier for its domestic market. The brand later entered Europe in May 2025 through exclusive distribution by AWTC GmbH in Germany, with exports to the EU reaching about 1,000 tonnes that year and expected to double in 2026.

Vietnamese agricultural products are also expanding their presence in the US market. Luong Quoi Coconut Processing Co., Ltd has adopted a strategy to approach global retailers directly through its US subsidiary LQC Inc.. The company and its brand CocoGoodsCo. have introduced a wide range of coconut-based products to American consumers, including organic coconut water, coconut milk, virgin coconut oil, coconut snacks and dried coconut meat. These products highlight Vietnam’s growing capacity to supply processed agricultural goods rather than raw materials.

According to Ho Thanh Phong, head of the company’s business department, Luong Quoi’s coconut products are now exported to more than 65 countries and territories, including demanding markets such as the US, the EU, Japan and the Republic of Korea, helping strengthen credibility with international import partners.

To secure a foothold in the US distribution chain, the company has obtained certification from BRCGS, one of the world’s most rigorous food safety standards. The certification requires strict control over risk management, raw materials, traceability, hygiene conditions and staff training throughout the production process.

Meanwhile, A An Food Joint Stock Company has invested heavily in processing facilities equipped with automated drying, colour-sorting and packaging systems that meet international standards such as HACCP and Halal.

The company is also developing high-quality raw material areas and investing in seed research, focusing on rice varieties with strong commercial potential such as Japonica, Dai Thom 8 and OM5451, while experimenting sustainable farming models including organic rice and rice–shrimp cultivation.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien said Vietnam aims to achieve about 74 billion USD in agro-forestry-fishery export turnover this year. Expanding value-added products, improving quality standards and strengthening brand building, especially through international supermarket systems, will be key to enhancing the competitiveness and global recognition of Vietnamese agricultural products./.