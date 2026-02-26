Vietnamese action film gains global spotlight

'Hijacked' is based on a real hijacking of a Vietnamese flight in 1978. Photos courtesy of Galaxy Studio

When history takes flight, cinema follows. Hijacked, an action film inspired by the real hijacking of a Vietnamese flight in 1978, has been spotlighted by The New York Times as a must-watch.



In his article Five Action Movies to Stream Now, published on February 20, journalist Robert Daniels included Hijacked, directed by Ham Tran. He noted that with titles such as Plane, Fight or Flight and Flight Risk, the airplane thriller genre is enjoying a resurgence and praised Ham Tran for offering a distinctive approach in his airborne period piece.



Currently streaming on Amazon Prime in the US, the film follows Binh (played by Thanh Son), an off-duty air marshal instructor who boards Vietnam Civil Aviation Flight 501 to return home in time for the birth of his child. His journey takes a dramatic turn when a ruthless gang seizes control of the plane.



The New York Times review highlighted the film’s gripping action: “This midair action thriller features incredible close‑quarters fighting, often between Binh and the sadistic Long (played by Thai Hoa), leader of the gang, and involving other passengers and air marshals who attempt to wrest back control of the plane.



"The special effects here are also realistically rendered, particularly when a fighter jet with orders to shoot down the aircraft arrives. From these melodramatic flourishes to the film’s blood lust, which outweighs the plane’s fuel, Hijacked is a sturdy excursion.”



Responding to the recognition, director Ham Tran shared his excitement on Facebook: “It is truly meaningful that our film can be seen outside Vietnam. I hope it will inspire global audiences to explore more Vietnamese cinema released during this exciting period. What a wonderful way to welcome the Lunar New Year! Happy New Year, everyone.”



Released in September 2025, Hijacked became a box-office sensation in Vietnam, earning 251 billion VND (nearly 11 million USD).



Critics and audiences alike praised its suspense and intensity, hailing it as the most successful Vietnamese action film to date. The ensemble cast, including Thai Hoa, Bao Dinh, Tram Anh, Loi Tran, Thanh Son and Vo Dien Gia Huy, received widespread acclaim for their performances.



Alongside Hijacked, The New York Times article also recommended several other international action films: 96 Minutes (China’s Taiwan) by Hung Tzu-Hsuan, Customs Frontline (Hong Kong) by Herman Yau, To Live Through Death (China) by Ren Gaoliang and State of Fear (Brazil) by Pedro Morelli./.