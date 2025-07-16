Vietnam's two-tier local administration model conforms to global trends: expert

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

Dr. Luong Tuan Anh from the UK’s De Montfort University told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident reporters in London.



Anh expressed his support for this policy, asserting that it is a necessary reform for Vietnam to capitalise on domestic and international opportunities for growth. Vietnam's “Doi Moi” (renewal) policy over the past four decades needs updates in a rapidly changing world with geopolitical instabilities, climate change, and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).



Streamlining the administration apparatus could slash recurrent expenditures, which now consume nearly 56% of the national budget, compared to just 30% in the UK, thereby freeing up resources for development projects, he said.



The two-tier local administration model, he explained, would empower local authorities by granting them greater autonomy to tailor policies to their specific needs and capabilities.



The provincial administrative restructuring, while costly, promises substantial benefits, according to his recent research on merging Vietnamese provinces.



He pointed to the mergence of Ho Chi Minh City with Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces as a prime example. The move would create a dynamic economic hub, with Ho Chi Minh City serving as a financial centre, Binh Duong as an industrial powerhouse, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau as a tourism magnet. By erasing administrative boundaries, the new megacity would facilitate smoother transport and lure foreign investors, allowing them to work in Ho Chi Minh City, build factories in Binh Duong, and reside in Vung Tau.



Anh argued that such mergers would create driving forces, enabling each region to amplify its strengths and enhance its role within a unified province. “This creates momentum for better development opportunities”, he said.



Drawing on the UK’s administrative reforms, he highlighted the benefits of digital governance, including online procedures that ensure data interoperability across ministries and public service providers. These systems offer real-time feedback on errors and allow applicants to track document processing, improving efficiency and transparency.



Vietnam should adopt similar principles of transparency, accountability, and scientific rigor to professionalise its public administration, Anh suggested./.