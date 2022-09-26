Making news
Vietnam's traditional costumes, music impress German friends
He said the event reminds him of sweet memories during his time in Vietnam.
Schulze affirmed that the Germany-Vietnam Friendship Association is working hard to not only connect the two nations but also contribute to strengthening the relations between the two countries.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh hailed the efforts of the Thang Muoi (October) Art Club, the organiser of the event, in preserving and promoting the traditional culture of Vietnam among the Vietnamese community here.
Participants at the event were impressed by a special "Ao dai" (traditional long dress) show performed in the background of Vietnamese melodies from traditional musical instruments./.