Vietnam's trade unions asked to contribute more to Party’s revolutionary cause

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man honours 95 outstanding workers who are Party members. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on February 16 requested the trade unions of Vietnam to make new and stronger development steps and contribute significantly to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, as well as the industrialisation and modernisation cause of the country.

Addressing the first national conference held by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) to honour 95 outstanding workers who are Party members, Man urged the VGCL, along with trade union officials, union members, and workers, to continue to disseminate, thoroughly grasp, and effectively implement the Party's policies and guidelines, as well as the State's laws and regulations, especially those related to the organisation and activities of trade unions and regulations concerning workers.

It is also essential to collaborate effectively in the implementation of policies on wage reforms, pension adjustments, social insurance allowances, social welfare policies, social housing, and housing for workers and low-income employees, he stressed.

Emphasising that entering a new phase of the country’s development, the era of the nation’s rise, requires high-quality human resources, the top legislator stated that trade unions at all levels, along with union officials, members, and workers - especially those who are also Party members - must promote their pioneering role, set examples, and enhance their political mettle, professional qualifications, vocational skills, industrial style, and work discipline to contribute more to the country’s rapid and sustainable development.

He highlighted the importance of regularly understanding and listening to the thoughts and aspirations of workers, continuing to innovate and enhance the effectiveness of representing, caring for, and protecting their rights, noting that this will help build trust and a strong bond between union members, workers, and the trade unions.

The NA Chairman also expressed his hope that the 95 exemplary individuals honoured this time will continue to make efforts, spread their experiences and the spirit of innovation and creativity, and inspire others to strive to become Party members.

VGCL Chairman Nguyen Dinh Khang affirmed that as a large socio-political organisation of the working class, the trade union of Vietnam has always been deeply aware of its role and responsibilities in the building of the Party and a clean, strong political system.

In 2024, trade unions at all levels introduced 158,813 outstanding union members for the Party to consider training and admitting them. Of the total, 80,327 union members were officially admitted to the Party, with workers accounting for nearly 10% of the total./.