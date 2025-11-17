Vietnam's tourism sector accelerates in year-end “golden season”

The ripened rice fields in Mien Doi (Phu Tho province) spread out like golden terraces. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s tourism sector is entering its year-end “golden season”, with destinations nationwide bustling as businesses roll out extensive promotional campaigns to attract domestic and foreign travellers and advance towards the 2025 target of 25 million international arrivals.

Data from the National Statistics Office shows that nearly 17.2 million international visitors arrived in Vietnam in the first 10 months of 2025, a year-on-year rise of 21.5%. Air arrivals reached 14.6 million, accounting for 84.9% of the total and increasing 21.8% year-on-year, while road arrivals hit 2.4 million, up 21.4%. Those by sea totalled 205,100, up 8.5%.

Asia continued to be Vietnam’s largest source market, contributing over 13.6 million visitors, up 21% from the same period last year, with the Republic of Korea (RoK), China, Japan and ASEAN countries leading the way. Europe ranked second with more than 2.1 million, a surge of 34.9% - the fastest-growing regional market, underscoring Vietnam’s expanding appeal.

Tourism revenue for the January-October period was estimated at 77.4 trillion VND (2.93 billion USD), up 19.8% year-on-year, while accommodation and food service revenue climbed 14.6% to 695.1 trillion VND. Major destinations including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Ninh, Khanh Hoa and Phu Quoc all reported sustained increases in international arrivals. A series of new destinations and experiential, green and cultural tourism products also contributed to longer stays and higher visitor spending.

Domestic tourism has likewise remained buoyant, with short breaks and weekend trips to places such as Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh and Sa Pa proving especially popular.

Visitors experience paragliding over the rice fields of Bac Son, Lang Son province. (Photo: VNA)

Amid rising demand, travel firms are intensifying preparations for the peak season with a wide array of promotions and new offerings. Paradise Vietnam expects average room occupancy to reach 80% in the final two months of the year. Since September, the company has seen strong growth in arrivals from Taiwan (China), Canada, India, Spain and the RoK.

Vietravel, one of the country’s leading travel brands, has also noted positive market developments. According to Pham Van Bay, Deputy Director of Vietravel’s Hanoi branch, both domestic and international travel markets are showing robust growth toward the end of 2025.

To maintain high service quality during the peak period, Vietravel has reinforced staffing, facilities and technological systems. Its Etour online management and tour sales platform has been upgraded, enabling customers to search, book, track itineraries and provide service feedback online, while helping the operations team respond more promptly during high-traffic periods./.