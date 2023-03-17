Vietnam's top female badminton player now 45th in world ranking

The 26-year-old Linh’s highest ranking so far was the 41st in the 28th week of 2019.



Linh will participate in the Ciputra Ha Noi-Yonex Sunrise Vietnam International Challenge 2023 which is set to commence on March 21 and run through March 26 in Hanoi.

She is the only seeded Vietnamese player, at No 2 in the women's singles category, at the tournament.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles category, Vietnamese badminton legend Nguyen Tien Minh fell to 165th with 8,720 points.

Nguyen Tien Minh is no longer Vietnam's number-one badminton player after being nudged aside by Nguyen Hai Dang, 23, who climbed to 163rd in the world ranking with 8,910 points and became the new king of Vietnamese badminton./.