Vietnam's sole representative named among world's 71 most beautiful destinations

The verdant nature of Hoa Binh (Photo: Sun Group)

Ahead of the New Year, the northern province of Hoa Binh has earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveller’s prestigious list of the 71 most beautiful destinations on the planet, joining the ranks of iconic locales such as Patagonia in Chile, the Amalfi Coast in Italy, and Yellowstone National Park in the US.

Condé Nast Traveller, one of the world's most influential travel magazines, recently unveiled its top destinations for 2024. Hoa Binh is the sole Vietnamese representative on the list, described as a place boasting pristine landscapes, tranquil valleys, and a captivating indigenous culture.

Kim Boi houses priceless hot springs (Photo: Sun Group)



The magazine’s curated list goes beyond superficial beauty, delving into the core elements that define a destination’s allure – its history, people, cuisine, and unique cultural offerings. This comprehensive approach has made Condé Nast Traveller’s annual rankings a highly anticipated resource, inspiring travelers worldwide to uncover the authentic beauty of the world.

Nestled at the "gateway" connecting the Northwest region with the Red River Delta and Hanoi, Hoa Binh stands out with its breathtaking natural beauty, with majestic mountain ranges stretching endlessly like emerald green fortresses embracing tranquil valleys below. The legendary Da River flows gently through the landscape, its jade-green waters reflecting the serene beauty of the heavens and earth. Expansive lakes, magnificent caves, and diverse ecosystems make the province a pristine and captivating destination.

Hoa Binh is renowned for the local Muong culture and gentle souls. (Photo: Sun Group)

This land is enveloped in fresh, invigorating air, with the melodies of birds echoing throughout the mountains and forests. For those who visit, Hoa Binh offers a rare sense of tranquility and peace. This land is enveloped in fresh, invigorating air, with the melodies of birds echoing throughout the mountains and forests. For those who visit, Hoa Binh offers a rare sense of tranquility and peace.

The province is enchanting not only with its stunning natural beauty but also with its profound cultural depth and its people. As the cradle of ancient Muong culture, this land breathes the essence of traditions preserved through generations. The resonating gongs during festivals, the graceful xoe dances, and the vibrant, colourful marketplaces showcase the unique beauty of community life. Whether Muong, Thai, or Dao, the people of Hoa Binh are known for their gentleness, sincerity, heartfelt hospitality, smiles and open hearts. Deeply connected to nature and profoundly proud of their cultural identity, they not only preserve but also enrich the legacy of this land.

Beyond its stunning natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage, the locality is also home to a priceless resource – Kim Boi hot springs often dubbed the "white gold". According to scientific studies, the mineral-rich waters of Kim Boi emerge from limestone layers dating back around 250 million years. Local legends say that Muong women, with their smooth, radiant skin, owe their beauty to regular baths in the hot springs. In addition to its skin benefits, the mineral composition includes silica, a special element known for its therapeutic aid in the treatment of conditions such as arthritis, digestive disorders, stomach ailments, and urinary tract issues.

​Serena Resort Kim Boi, nestled harmoniously between the mountains and forests, is the top choice for visitors to the area. This resort perfectly captures the essence of the land, incorporating the natural hot spring resource into its wellness offerings. The mineral-rich waters, which maintain a steady temperature of 43°C year-round, provide guests with a soothing, rejuvenating experience, especially delightful during the cooler months.

Inspired by the Northwest’s mountains and culture, its 155 rooms blend seamlessly with nature, featuring building materials such as wood and bamboo. The design of the restaurant and swimming pool further reflects the rustic beauty of a village set amidst the wilderness.

At Serena Resort Kim Boi, the Muong culture, along with the broader identity of the northwestern region, is most vividly expressed at the Non restaurant. In its space designed to resemble a giant traditional conical hat, the exquisite flavours of Hoa Binh’s cuisine are reflected in every dish. Simple yet flavourful, the meals include specialties such as wild boar wrapped in leaves, buffalo meat cooked with sour leaves, fried stream fish, mountain chicken soup with bamboo shoots, and sticky rice cooked in bamboo tubes. While the food is far from extravagant, it touches the heart of diners with the freshest ingredients and the rich flavours of the Northwest.

In addition, the resort offers a wide range of diverse experiences, such as cycling at dawn, joining yoga classes, fishing by the stream, kayaking on the river, or exploring local culture through community-based tours. It is not only a place to relax but also an opportunity for visitors to connect more deeply with the beauty and culture of Hoa Binh.

Being recognised by Condé Nast Traveller as one of the world’s most beautiful destinations is a clear testament to the allure of Hoa Binh. This region not only captivates with its stunning natural landscapes but also enchants visitors with its unique cultural values and luxurious resort experiences./.