Vietnam's para sports delegation caps successful 13th ASEAN Para Games campaign

Vietnamese para sports athletes are welcomed back home on late January 27. Photo: Sports Authority of Vietnam



Exceeding its target with 38 gold medals, the Vietnamese para sports delegation concluded a highly successful campaign at the 13th ASEAN Para Games, further cementing its strong presence on the regional stage.



Welcoming the delegation at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on late January 27, Nguyen Hong Minh, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam, extended congratulations, commending their outstanding achievements at the Games. He noted that each athlete had made every effort, overcome significant challenges and delivered their best performances, enabling the delegation not only to meet but surpass its objectives.



The 13th ASEAN Para Games were held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from January 15 to 27. Vietnam’s delegation comprised 185 members, including 141 athletes.



At this edition of the Games, Vietnamese para athletes competed in 11 sports, namely athletics, swimming, powerlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, boccia, archery, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair fencing. At the close of competition, the delegation had secured a total of 144 medals, with 38 gold, 48 silver and 58 bronze, exceeding the set target of 30–35 gold medals and ranking fifth overall on the medal table.



Throughout the Games, the Vietnamese para sports delegation competed with determination, demonstrated a strong spirit of solidarity and resilience, and recorded numerous commendable performances. The results once again underscored the growing stature of Vietnamese para sports in Southeast Asia./.