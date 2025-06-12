Vietnam's Nha Trang city tops search rankings among Koreans

Vietnam's Nha Trang city has been designated as the most preferred summer destination for Korean travelers. (Photo: baokhanhhoa.vn)

The coastal city of Nha Trang in Vietnam’s south-central province of Khanh Hoa, has emerged as the most sought-after summer destination for travellers from the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to digital travel platform Agoda.

An analysis of accommodation search data based on check-in dates for June and July revealed that Nha Trang surpassed all other destinations in popularity among Korean users. Tokyo, which topped the rankings last year, has slipped to the second place.

Other cities rounding out the top five international destinations favoured by Korean tourists this year include Fukuoka and Osaka in Japan, as well as Da Nang in Vietnam.

Agoda noted that Vietnam and Japan have maintained their status as the most popular outbound travel choices for Korean holidaymakers in the first half of 2025. Industry analysts attribute this trend to rising global travel costs, which are prompting tourists to favour affordable short-haul destinations.

Interest in Chinese destinations has also seen a significant spike, with search volumes for Qingdao and Shanghai increasing by 212% and 207%, respectively. The surge is likely linked to China’s temporary visa exemption for Korean nationals which was introduced in November last year.

Domestically, Jeju Island remains the most searched destination within the RoK, followed by Seoul, Busan, Sokcho, and Gangneung. Sokcho and Gangneung have seen increased attention as prominent summer retreats, particularly since the launch of the Donghae rail line late last year, which has markedly improved transport access.

An Agoda representative observed that, with forecasts predicting intense heatwaves and an extended rainy season this summer, many Korean travellers are choosing to plan their holidays earlier than usual.

Adding to Nha Trang's appeal, Vietnam Airlines officially launched a direct daily service between Busan and Nha Trang on June 1. This marks the airline’s second direct route connecting the RoK with Nha Trang, complementing its successful Seoul–Nha Trang service. Improved air connectivity is widely seen as a key driver behind the city’s surging popularity among Korean tourists./.