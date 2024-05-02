Vietnam's National Reunification Day marked worldwide

Participants at the ceremony in Venezuela to mark the 49th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela on April 30 held a ceremony to mark the 49th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification and a photo exhibition on bilateral relations in collaboration with the Vietnam News Agency.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Vu Trung My noted that Vietnam’s victory on April 30, 1975 is a great achievement in the cause of national liberation led by the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh.

PSUV Vice President in charge of foreign affairs Rander Peña said that this is a victory of justice, progressive forces and peace-loving people around the world, including the Venezuelan people.



The historical event has been and will continue to be a source of inspiration for people around the world to fight for independence, freedom, self-determination, justice and social progress, he added.



The same day, the Vietnamese Veterans’ Association in Russia also held a ceremony in Moscow to mark the event.

On the occasion, Mexican and Argentinian media ran articles highlighting the April 30, 1975 victory of the Vietnamese people.

Mexico’s Regeneración underscored the historical meaning of the victory as well as the Southeast Asian country’s socio-economic achievements and its position on the international arena over the past decades.

The newspaper wrote that from 2016-2019, Vietnam was in the group of 10 countries with the highest economic growth rate in the world and one of the 16 most successful emerging economies. Specifically, its GDP grew by 8.02% in 2022, the highest level since 2011, 5.05% in 2023, and is forecast to reach 6-6.5% in 2024.

Currently, Vietnam is also one of the important destinations for international investors. In 2023, foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam reached 36.6 billion USD, up 32% compared to 2022.

Vietnam has so far established diplomatic relations with 193 UN member states and boasted comprehensive strategic partnerships, strategic partnerships, and comprehensive partnerships with more than 30 countries, including five permanent members of the UN Security Council.



Meanwhile, the website AcercandonosCultura of Argentina recalled that on that day 49 years ago, at 12:15, the flag of the liberation army flew on the roof of the Independence Palace, marking the complete collapse of the US imperialism and its puppet government in South Vietnam, as well as the complete victory of the Ho Chi Minh Campaign.



Since then, Vietnam has been determined to move forward on the path of national reconstruction and development. It has achieved impressive economic growth and opened its door to the world over the past decades./.