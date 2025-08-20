Making news
Vietnam's National Day - Turning point of whole Indochina: Argentine politician
The birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) on September 2, 1945 was a turning point not only for Vietnam but also for the whole of Indochina, stated Jorge Kreyness, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina.
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondent in Buenos Aires on the occasion of Vietnam’s 80th anniversary of the August Revolution ( August 19, 1945 – 2025) and the National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025), Kreyness highlighted the historic significance of the event and Vietnam’s achievements 50 years after national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).
He recalled that in the wake of the defeat of fascism and amid surging struggles for national independence, President Ho Chi Minh and the Communist Party of Vietnam seized the moment to establish the first democratic people’s state in Southeast Asia.
It was a monumental victory of Vietnam’s revolutionary forces under the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh, he said. From then on, the Vietnamese people embarked on a long journey - moving from war to reunification, from poverty to development, and towards building socialism, the Communist Party of Argentina leader stressed.
On the international stage, Kreyness emphasised that the August Revolution and the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam had global significance. Vietnam’s example inspired national liberation movements across Asia, Africa and Latin America, contributed to forming the Non-Aligned Movement, and bolstered global struggles against imperialism, he said.
He underscored that Vietnam’s success stemmed from national unity, courage, and the wise leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh.
President Ho Chi Minh built an all-nation front for independence, charting a clear revolutionary path for the whole nation to stand up and fight, he said.
Reflecting on Vietnam’s nearly four decades of Doi Moi (Renewal), Kreyness affirmed that the country has undergone profound transformation.
Once suffering food shortages, Vietnam has become a major exporter and a fast-developing economy, while firmly upholding its socialist orientation, he noted. In a rapidly changing world, Vietnam has seized opportunities to advance. Finding a sustainable development path is a great success of the Communist Party of Vietnam, he stressed.
On bilateral ties, Kreyness highlighted the steady growth of Argentina–Vietnam relations, with two-way trade reaching billions of USD, demonstrating dynamism and the long-term prospects of cooperation between the two countries./.