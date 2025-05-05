Vietnam's liberation of South and national reunification celebrated in Venezuela

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My (left) presents a photo of the April 30 victory to a representative of the Antonio Jose de Sucre International Youth Leadership Training School. (Photo courtesy of the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela)

A ceremony has been held in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification of Vietnam.

In his remarks at the May 2 event, Rander Peña, Vice President for International Affairs of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), emphasised that the Great Spring Victory of 1975 was a triumph of justice, a victory for progressive forces and peace-loving people around the world, including the people of Venezuela.

He stated that this historic victory has been and will continue to be a source of inspiration for nations around the world in their struggles for independence, freedom, self-determination, justice, and social progress.

Rander Peña, Vice President for International Affairs of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo courtersy of the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela)

For her part, Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tatiana Pugh shared that during her three-year tenure in Vietnam from 2020 to 2023 as the Venezuelan Ambassador, she had the opportunity to deeply study Vietnamese history, the thought of President Ho Chi Minh, and the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

She affirmed that more than 95 years of practical experience have proven the CPV’s wise and sound leadership, along with Ho Chi Minh’s thought to be decisive factors in all of Vietnam’s revolutionary victories, most notably the triumph on April 30, 1975.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My reviewed the historical significance and key lessons of the Great 1975 Spring Victory. He expressed sincere gratitude to countries, governments, movements, organisations, and peace-loving, progressive people worldwide, including those of Venezuela, for their strong support, heartfelt solidarity, and valuable spiritual and material assistance to Vietnam’s just struggle for national independence and reunification.

He emphasised that 50 years after this historic victory and nearly 40 years since adopting the "Doi moi" (renewal) policy, Vietnam has achieved significant accomplishments across various sectors. The country’s overall capacity has been enhanced, and its international prestige and position have continued to grow, the diplomat added.

The same day, the Vietnamese Embassy, in coordination with the Antonio Jose de Sucre International Youth Leadership Training School, organised a photo exhibition spotlight Vietnam, its people and economic reform achievements. The exhibition featured nearly 100 selected photos from the Vietnam News Agency’s archives./.