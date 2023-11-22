Vietnam's garment products introduced at Global Sourcing Expo Australia 2023

The three-day event saw the participation of over 900 manufacturers and suppliers from 20 countries, including Vietnam, India, South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia and Turkey.



The Vietnam Trade Office in Australia has collaborated with the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) and domestic enterprises to arrange 12 booths to introduce Vietnamese garment products, helping business representatives meet and connect with international partners and expand trade connections between the two sides.



Vietnamese exhibitors are VITAS and other companies such as Thai Son SP Co. Ltd., Dong Tam Caps Co. Ltd., FADATECH Company, An Sinh Trading Co. Ltd., Viet Y - Hung Yen Garment Joint Stock Company (VYG) and Viet Thanh Garment Trading Joint Stock Company.

Nguyen Thu Huong, Trade Consular at the Vietnamese Trade Office in Australia, said the office has carried out activities to promote and introduce Vietnamese goods in the Australian market in different forms. Participating in large-scale fairs in the host country such as Global Sourcing Expo Australia 2023 is an extremely effective and practical form to bring "Made in Vietnam" goods closer to importers, buyers, traders and industry experts, and update with market trends.



Huong expressed her delight as the office's booth at the expo attracted the attention of a large number of visitors as well as importers and distributors right from the opening day.



According to the official, the prospects and potential of Vietnamese textiles and garments are huge, especially after the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) was carried out, creating advantages for Vietnamese garment products to enter the Australian market and reducing competitive pressure with other countries due to preferential tariffs.



Cielo Quintero, a visitor to the expo, said she was very excited with the Vietnamese garment market and is looking for opportunities to cooperate with Vietnamese partners in the future, adding that her company has been operating in the industry for about 20 years.



She hoped to soon deploy cooperation activities with Vietnamese businesses with a belief that Vietnam can provide high quality products and favourable business environment./.